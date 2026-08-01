Trump states that subsoil agreement gives USA access to Ukrainian rare earth resources

US President Donald Trump stated that the rare earth agreement concluded with Ukraine provides the United States with access to Ukrainian mineral resources and could prove more beneficial than the amount of American aid provided.

"We have an agreement on rare earth elements… We have a signed contract. As for rare earth resources, we can enter into it at any time. We want to take almost anything we want. It was a pretty good deal," Trump said in an interview with the Voice of America television channel.

According to the US President, Ukraine is "very rich" in rare earth resources, and the value of the agreement, in his opinion, could significantly exceed the amount of American aid.

He suggested that the cost of access to resources could exceed US$300 billion, but the contract would still be profitable and Washington would "get its money back."