Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Hot Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Trump states that subsoil agreement gives USA access to Ukrainian rare earth resources

1 min read
Add as source
President of USA Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a press conference, March 9, 2026
President of USA Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a press conference, March 9, 2026 | Photo: Daniel Torok / White House / CC BY 3.0 US

US President Donald Trump stated that the rare earth agreement concluded with Ukraine provides the United States with access to Ukrainian mineral resources and could prove more beneficial than the amount of American aid provided.

"We have an agreement on rare earth elements… We have a signed contract. As for rare earth resources, we can enter into it at any time. We want to take almost anything we want. It was a pretty good deal," Trump said in an interview with the Voice of America television channel.

According to the US President, Ukraine is "very rich" in rare earth resources, and the value of the agreement, in his opinion, could significantly exceed the amount of American aid.

He suggested that the cost of access to resources could exceed US$300 billion, but the contract would still be profitable and Washington would "get its money back."

#ukraine #trump #rare_minerals
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT