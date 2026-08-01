Russian strike on Rozetka warehouse kills employee, injures seven others – co-owner

A Russian jet drone struck a Rozetka warehouse on the morning of Saturday, August 1, according to company co-owner Irina Chechotkina.

"At the time, 270 people were working at the warehouse. Unfortunately, our colleague, Volodymyr Melnychenko, was killed. Seven others are currently in the hospital, one of them in serious condition," Chechotkina wrote on Facebook.

She emphasized that Rozetka will provide the victims and their families with medical, psychological, and financial assistance.

"Unfortunately, nothing will bring this person back to life. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family. We will rebuild and restore everything else. Rozetka is operating," she concluded.