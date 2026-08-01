Russian attack destroys Nova Poshta's sorting terminal in Poltava; customers promised reimbursement

As a result of a Russian attack on Friday, Nova Poshta’s sorting terminal in Poltava was destroyed. There were no fatalities or injuries, the company reported.

"As a result of the enemy attack, Nova Poshta’s sorting terminal in Poltava was destroyed. Employees were in shelters; there were no fatalities or injuries," the message reads.

The cleanup operation is reportedly ongoing. Details about the damaged cargo will be determined soon.

The company promises to compensate customers for the stated value of the packages destroyed in the attack.

"Nova Poshta has already activated backup logistics routes to minimize potential delivery delays. Up-to-date information on the status of your shipments can be found in the Nova Poshta mobile app and on the website," the press service emphasized.