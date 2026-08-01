Number of injured in Kyiv grows to 33, with nine killed – police

As of 14:00, the number of victims in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 33, including 4 minors, the capital’s police reported.

They recalled that nine people were killed.

"Capital police continue to document the consequences of Russia’s cynical attack on civilians. In particular, investigators have already received 278 statements from citizens regarding property damage," the Telegram message reads.

As reported, the enemy used 35 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles, and 185 attack drones against Ukraine last night. Kyiv bore the brunt of the attack. Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions were also under attack. Nine people were reported dead and 28 injured in the capital.

Nine people were reported dead and 28 injured in the capital.