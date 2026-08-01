Two children injured in Odesa region amid Russian strike – authorities

Children were injured as a result of a Russian drone strike in Podolsky district, reports Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"Two young children were injured: a 12-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother. Both children were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds in the regional children’s hospital. Doctors assess the girl’s condition as serious, and the boy’s as moderate," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

He added that doctors are currently working to ensure the children’s health and providing all necessary assistance.