Pentagon to hand over leadership of Ukraine Assistance Group to another NATO country – media

The Pentagon is relinquishing leadership of the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U), based in Germany, Politico reports.

“Another NATO member will eventually take over running the Security Assistance Group, according to a U.S official and three people familiar with the plan, which has played a central role in equipping and training Ukrainian troops since the full-scale Russian invasion began. Another NATO member will eventually take over running the Security Assistance Group,” the article says.

Этот шаг будет означать, что США больше не будут помогать формировать будущие вооруженные силы Украины.

“A European or Canadian officer taking command … would be yet another example of allies taking on greater responsibility,” said a NATO official, who like others, was granted anonymity to discuss the unannounced plan.

According to sources, the leadership transition will take up to a year. It was emphasized that this will not interrupt ongoing work with Ukraine. While NATO will lead the program, the US European Command will continue to participate through its deputy.

The Security Assistance Group, based in Wiesbaden, Germany, coordinates the movement of military equipment to Ukraine and oversees training and logistical support for the Ukrainian armed forces.