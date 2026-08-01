One dead, nine wounded as result of enemy shelling in Kyiv region – Emergency Service

In Kyiv region, one person was killed and nine others were wounded as a result of Russian attacks. Firefighters are continuing to extinguish a fire at an industrial facility.

According to the State Emergency Service, one person was killed and six others were wounded in Brovary district when an enemy drone struck a logistics center. "All victims received medical assistance. Efforts to eliminate the aftermath of the shelling are ongoing," the message reads.

Three people were injured in the Russian strike in Bucha district.

"Firefighting efforts are continuing at an industrial facility. Firefighting units and specialized robotic equipment have been deployed," rescuers reported.

Information on the aftermath of the Russian attack in the region is being updated.