Zelenskyy: Sanctioned Russian container ship Yanina, infrastructure of three oil refineries in Bashkortostan hit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the hit overnight of the sanctioned Russian container ship Yanina and the infrastructure of three oil refineries in Bashkortostan (Russia).

" Tonight, mid-range strikes were employed—there are hits in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. Additionally, the sanctioned Russian container ship Yanina, sailing under the Russian flag with a capacity of over 100 thousand tons, was struck. Thanks to the precision of our Defense Forces, it went to the bottom," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

Furthermore, on Saturday night, units of the Security Service struck the infrastructure of three Russian oil refineries in Bashkortostan. "The distance to the facilities is almost 1,600 kilometers. These are refineries that process millions of tons of oil per year," the president noted.

"We continue our just pressure. The plan for long-range sanctions is being implemented step by step," Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized that the targets in Russia are consistently identified facilities that support the war. "I am grateful to the Ukrainian warriors who are bringing the war back to Russia and responding to its strikes against life," the message reads.