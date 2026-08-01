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Russia launches nearly 30 strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, with victims reported

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Russia launches nearly 30 strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, with victims reported
Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russian occupiers launched nearly 30 strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring two people and damaging civilian infrastructure, Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

"Two people were wounded. A child is among the injured. The enemy attacked three districts of the region with drones nearly 30 times," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Hanzha, Nikopol, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivska communities were hit in Nikopol district. Infrastructure, an enterprise, a supermarket, apartment buildings, a private home, and cars were damaged. A 17-year-old boy was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition. A 47-year-old man will undergo outpatient treatment.

In Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy attacked Zelenodilska community.

In Synelnyky district, Russian forces shelled Shakhtarsk community. Apartment buildings and cars were damaged.

#dnipropetrovsk_region #russian_attack
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