Kyivmedspetstrans hit twice: five ambulances burned, 20 vehicles damaged

Two hits were recorded on the premises of the Kyivmedspetstrans municipal organization on Saturday night, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced.

"Five ambulances burned to the ground, 20 vehicles, serving the capital’s healthcare facilities, were heavily damaged," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to preliminary information, four of the enterprise’s buildings were partially destroyed, and other premises were damaged, Klitschko added.

He noted the damage and destruction to residential and non-residential buildings, and fires were reported in five districts of the city.

As reported, nine people were killed following the massive Russian attack in Kyiv. More than 30 people were injured, including four children. Seventeen of the wounded are in hospitals. Emergency services continue to work on the ground, dealing with the aftermath of the attack.