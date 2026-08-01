Poroshenko calls on monomajority to return to work, appoint ministers and adopt law on shelter

After another missile attack by the enemy on the capital and other cities, Ukrainian MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko called on the monomajority to return to work, approve the candidates for the ministers of defense and foreign affairs and adopt a law on shelter. He also expressed condolences to the families of the dead and wounded tonight.

"Two waves of ballistic missiles over Kyiv tonight. Nine civilians were killed by Russia today. Sincere condolences to the families... Speedy recovery to the wounded," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs missiles, it is necessary to speed up the vote on the Lindsey Graham law in the United States, to impose sanctions against the shadow fleet, banks, LNG plants and those third countries that support the war. Poroshenko is convinced that a ceasefire without any conditions is needed as a first step, and not as the finale of an ideal agreement.

"But no one can speed up these processes now, because Ukraine has been at war for half a month without a defense minister and a foreign minister. The acting presidents have neither the mandate nor the weight to knock out missiles and sanctions in the capitals of allies. The parliament is on vacation until August 18. European Solidarity insists: to convene an extraordinary meeting, appoint ministers, and finally vote on the bill that will introduce a state policy on shelters, because they are still either impossible to stay in, or they are overcrowded with people. This should not be done ‘somewhere in August or September,’ all this is needed now," the politician emphasized.

He separately thanked the air defense soldiers who, despite the shortage of shells, shoot down enemy missiles, as well as the rescuers, medics and police officers who are clearing the rubble this morning.

As reported, the European Solidarity faction submitted a draft law on shelters in 2023, which has been ignored by the authorities all this time. In July of this year, the EU deputies registered the revised draft law No. 15397 "On amendments to сertain legislative acts of Ukraine on taking measures to ensure the safety of citizens in a special period". The document provides for guaranteeing unhindered access of people to protective structures during martial law, establishing clear requirements for the readiness of shelters and their technical equipment, introducing regular inspections of their condition, strengthening responsibility for the maintenance of protective structures and promoting the expansion of the network of shelters, including modular structures.