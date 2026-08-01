Of 27 Russian ballistic missiles, only one shot down due to shortage of Patriot missiles – Zelenskyy

Last night, the Russians launched 35 missiles at Ukraine, including 27 ballistic missiles, as well as 185 attack drones of various types, the Ukrainian president announced on Telegram.

"Only one ballistic missile was shot down tonight solely because there are no missiles for the Patriots. And it is precisely this shortage of interceptors against ballistics that only encourages Russia to carry out such strikes against lives," he wrote.

The primary target was Kyiv, but strikes also hit Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions.

The Ukrainian Air Force provided more detailed information.

On the night of August 1 (from 6:00 p.m. on July 31), the Air Force’s electronic warfare troops detected 220 airborne attack weapons – 35 missiles and 185 UAVs of various types:

– Four Zircon/Onyx anti-ship missiles (launch area: Kursk and Rostov regions, Russian Federation);

– Twenty-seven Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch area: Bryansk and Kursk regions, Russian Federation);

– Two X-31 anti-radar missiles and 2 X-59/69 guided air-launched missiles (launch area: Black Sea);

– Some 185 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered), Gerbera, and Italmas, Banderol loitering munitions, and Parodiya drone simulators (from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol – Russian Federation, TOT – Donetsk, Hvardeyske – TOT, Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

According to preliminary data, as of 9:30, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 156 targets – 2 missiles and 154 UAVs of various types: one Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missile; one X-59/69 guided air missile; 154 enemy UAVs of various types.

"According to preliminary information, as of 9:30 a.m., four anti-ship and 26 ballistic missiles, as well as 23 attack UAVs, were hit at 21 locations, and downed objects (debris) fell at two locations. Additionally, three missiles failed to reach their targets," the Air Force said.