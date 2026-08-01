Heads of Ukraine's diplomatic missions abroad will gather in Kyiv next week

The annual meeting of the heads of Ukraine’s diplomatic missions abroad will be held in Kyiv from August 3 to August 7 under the slogan "Restoring Peace and Ukraine’s Leadership," the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday.

According to a Telegram message from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting’s agenda includes a high-level segment featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, the Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, First Lady Olena Zelenska, Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the President’s Office Serhiy Kyslytsia, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Ihor Zhovkva, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov.

"The annual meeting aims to ensure coordination of the work of the Ukrainian diplomatic corps and identify common approaches to implementing Ukraine’s foreign policy priorities," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.