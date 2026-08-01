Lithuanian Embassy building sustains minor damage, staff not injured – Sybiha

The Lithuanian Embassy building in Kyiv sustained minor damage, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha clarified.

“As a result of Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv, the Lithuanian embassy suffered limited damage. Luckily, no employees have been harmed,” he said on X Saturday.

He expressed solidarity with Lithuania, his colleague Kęstutis Budrys, Ambassador Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė and all our friends in the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “We are ready to provide any necessary assistance,” the minister added.

He also thanked his Lithuanian allies for their courage and for standing by Ukraine’s side during its most difficult times.

As reported, Russia launched an airstrike on Ukraine on the night of August 1. Kyiv was the primary target. Nine people are currently known to have been killed and 30 wounded in the attack. The cleanup operation is ongoing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported damage to the Lithuanian Embassy in Kyiv.