Ukraine joins EU Civil Protection Mechanism as aid provider for first time – Von der Leyen

Ukraine has joined the EU Civil Protection Mechanism as an aid provider for the first time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted.

“A 70-member Ukrainian firefighting team is on its way to France to help battle the wildfires. While defending itself against Russia’s war of aggression, Ukraine is also helping protect lives across Europe,” she said on X Saturday.

According to her, in this way Ukraine demonstrates solidarity with the EU. “Every day, Ukraine shows it belongs in our Union,” the President of the European Commission stressed.

As reported, a group of 70 Ukrainian rescuers departed for France on the morning of July 31 to assist in the fight against forest fires. The group is equipped with 15 specialized vehicles.