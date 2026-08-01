Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian attack on Kyiv

On the night of August 1, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) helped eliminate the consequences of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv.

"At the site of another strike in the capital, a team of the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team worked together with rescue services," the UCC reported on Facebook on Saturday.

“The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team from the National Committee worked alongside the emergency services at the site of another overnight strike in the capital,” URCS said on Facebook Saturday.

Volunteers searched the area around the damaged residential building to identify people who had been injured. They also provided psychological first aid to affected people and their families.

It was reported that nine Kyiv residents were killed as a result of the Russian attack. As of Saturday morning, the number of victims has grown to 30 people, among them four children.