22-year-old patrol police officer dies in Kyiv in follow-up attack by the enemy

On Saturday, patrol police officer Yehor Teriokhin died in the line of duty, Kyiv Patrol Police reported.

"At night, during an enemy attack on the capital, Yehor and his counterpart were helping people at the scene of the shelling. However, the enemy launched a follow-up attack on the same location. Yehor died as a result of his injuries," reads a message posted on the Telegram channel.

Yehor began serving in Kyiv Patrol Police in 2025. He was loyal to his oath and conscientiously carried out his official duties, his colleagues wrote.

"He will forever remain 22 years old. He is survived by his mother and 9-year-old brother. We express our sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, friends, colleagues, and everyone who knew Yehor," the message reads.

As reported, on the night of August 1, the enemy used 35 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles, and 185 attack drones. Of the 27 ballistic missiles, Russia managed to shoot down only one due to a shortage of Patriot missiles.

Kyiv received the brunt of the attack. Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions were also under attack. Nine people were killed and 30 wounded in the capital.