General Staff: Naval drone depots, railway bridges, SIGINT unit of Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea hit

On the night of August 1, 2026, as part of the reduction of the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a number of important military targets of the enemy, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"A depot of unmanned naval boats was hit near Chornomorske (Autonomous Republic of Crimea). The depot is used for the storage, preparation, and maintenance of unmanned naval boats, which the enemy uses for combat and special missions in the Black Sea," a Telegram message said on Saturday.

Sivash railway bridge near Chonhar, which connects the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region with the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and a railway bridge near Vladyslavivka (Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

"Both bridges are important elements of the enemy’s military logistics and are used to transfer personnel, weapons, military equipment, ammunition, and supplies between temporarily occupied Crimea and other temporary occupation zones in southern Ukraine," the General Staff added.

A Russian Black Sea Fleet electronic intelligence unit in Sevastopol was also hit.

"In addition, a repair and restoration base near Pervomayske (Autonomous Republic of Crimea), a logistics warehouse near Podove in Kherson region, and a warehouse for enemy unmanned aerial vehicles near Tokmak in Zaporizhia region were hit," the military reported.