18 homes, a school, Lithuanian Embassy, ​​infrastructure damaged in Kyiv – President

In Kyiv, 18 homes, a school, the Lithuanian Embassy, ​​and infrastructure were damaged as a result of an enemy attack on Saturday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"Efforts to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike have been ongoing in Kyiv and the surrounding region since last night. There were numerous fires in the city – seven districts were damaged. And, as usual, the Russians targeted ordinary residential buildings. 18 homes, a school, the Lithuanian embassy, ​​and infrastructure were damaged," he wrote on Telegram.

“Since last night, response efforts have been underway in Kyiv and the surrounding region following Russia’s strike. There were numerous fires across the city. Seven districts were affected, and, as usual, the Russians struck ordinary residential buildings. Eighteen residential buildings, a school, the Lithuanian Embassy, and infrastructure facilities were damaged,” he said on X.

Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

As of Saturday morning, nine people were reported dead and another 30 injured, including four children.