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USA plans to determine within next few weeks whether it will be possible to resume negotiations between Ukraine and Russia – Rubio

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USA plans to determine within next few weeks whether it will be possible to resume negotiations between Ukraine and Russia – Rubio
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The United States will make efforts within the next few weeks to determine the possibility of resuming negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated.

“You are going to see some efforts over the next few weeks to see if we can restart talks between Russia and Ukraine and bring this war to an end,” he said in an interview with Fox News.

“We also understand that both sides have some pretty strong red lines, and until we can bring those red lines a little closer together, we are not going to be there yet,” the State Secretary added.

#negotiations #ukraine #russia #rubio
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