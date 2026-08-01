Sybiha on Russian attack: Russia intensifying aerial terror, Ukraine urgently needs additional air defense

Russia, failing to achieve its objectives on the battlefield, is intensifying air attacks against Ukraine, which is why Ukraine urgently needs additional air and missile defense systems, as well as interceptor missiles, stated Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

“A hell of a night in Kyiv. At least 9 people were killed and 23 injured as a result of Russia’s barbaric attack with three dozen ballistic missiles. The second such massive strike in just two days. Failing to achieve its goals on the battlefield, Russia is intensifying its air attacks and terror against civilians. Ukraine urgently needs additional air and missile defense systems and interceptors,” he said on X.

According to him, Russia launched three dozen ballistic missiles against Ukraine on Saturday night. This is the second such massive strike in just two days, he emphasized.

“The speed of decisions and deliveries is critical. Every decision that strengthens the defense of Ukrainian skies saves human lives, while every delay leads to deaths and war crimes. It is the battle for the skies that will define the trajectory of this war. The stronger the air shield over Ukraine, the closer peace becomes,” Sybiha stressed.