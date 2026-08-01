Number ofinjured in Kyiv region grows to three, warehouses burned – authorities

The number of victims in Kyiv region, following a large-scale Russian attack on the night of August 1, has risen to three.

"Two men and a woman were injured in Bucha district. All victims received the necessary medical care. They will undergo further treatment as outpatients," Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on its Telegram channel.

A warehouse fire also broke out in Bucha district as a result of the enemy attack.

A private home was damaged in Vyshgorod district.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky reported a fire in Vyshneve (Bucha district) in a statement regarding the overnight attack. "In Vyshneve, rescuers managed to contain the fire at a civilian facility," he wrote on Telegram.