Khartiia commander after assassination attempt: proof we are doing everything right

Commander of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia," Hero of Ukraine Ihor Obolensky, regarded the assassination attempt on him as confirmation of his effectiveness on the battlefield.

"Terror is one of the means of waging war by the Russians and a sign that they are failing to achieve their political goal through military methods. Today's assassination attempt is proof that we are doing everything right and effectively destroying the enemy on the battlefield," Obolensky wrote on Facebook on Friday evening.

He expressed gratitude for the attention and support, "which convinces me that our work is important to Ukrainians."

"An assassination attempt is a sign of the enemy's fear. And our retribution will make them fear even more," he emphasized.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the attempted assassination of Obolensky. "The attacker and his accomplice have been detained. The necessary procedural actions are underway," the President informed.

The attacker turned out to be a 69-year-old resident of Kharkiv who was recruited by representatives of Russian special services. Posing as SBU officers, they misled the man and provided him with false information about the Ukrainian serviceman's alleged cooperation with the enemy. Subsequently, to commit the crime, firearms were delivered to him via a courier. The pretrial investigation is ongoing.