Trump states both Zelenskyy and Putin will have to make concessions to end war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as Vladimir Putin, must make certain concessions in order to reach an agreement to end the war, the United States President Donald Trump stated.

Commenting to reporters at Camp David on his July 28 meeting with Zelenskyy in Washington, Trump stated that he had told the Ukrainian President that they needed to end the war. The United States President expressed his belief that both Zelenskyy and Putin want to reach a deal, though he noted there is a great deal of bad blood between them.

The United States President added that President Putin appears very reluctant to make concessions, noting that while no one wants to make concessions, both leaders will have to make some in order to reach an agreement.