Ammunition detonation at Khmelnytsky training ground stops, 3 wounded, contact lost with 5 – SOF

Three servicemen of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were injured as a result of an ammunition detonation at a training ground of one of the military units in Khmelnytsky region on Friday, which ended as of 19:00, according to a statement on the SOF Telegram channel.

"As a result of the emergency, 3 SOF servicemen were injured and hospitalized in a medical facility, where they are receiving the necessary care. In addition, contact has been lost with 5 servicemen of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Search and inspection operations are currently underway at the scene," the statement says.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under the preliminary qualification of "violation of the rules for handling weapons, as well as substances and objects that present an increased danger to others, causing bodily injuries to several persons" (Part 2 of Art. 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"The Special Operations Forces are providing all necessary information and assistance in establishing the circumstances and cause of the incident," the statement emphasizes.

Earlier, the SOF Command stated that on July 31, an explosion followed by detonation was recorded on the territory of a training ground of one of the military units in Khmelnytsky region. As reported on Telegram by Head of Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration Serhiy Tiurin, a headquarters for liquidating the consequences of the emergency was immediately set up at the scene.

Officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have initiated a pretrial investigation into the detonation of ammunition on the territory of the military training ground in Khmelnytsky, reporting that four servicemen were injured as a result, while contact has been lost with several other soldiers who were at the site. According to the Bureau, the incident occurred on July 31, 2026, at approximately 11:55.