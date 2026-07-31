SBI investigates ammunition detonation at Khmelnytskyi military training ground, 4 soldiers injured

Officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have initiated a pretrial investigation into the detonation of ammunition on the territory of a military training ground in Khmelnytsky, which injured four servicemen; contact has also been lost with several other soldiers who were at the site.

According to the Bureau, the incident occurred on July 31, 2026, at approximately 11.55. According to preliminary data, an uncontrolled detonation of ammunition took place.

"Four injured servicemen have been hospitalized. The severity of their injuries is currently being established," the SBI said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The statement emphasizes that due to the ongoing detonation of ammunition, investigators cannot yet safely begin an inspection of the scene.

"At the same time, SBI officers are already questioning the command and personnel of the military unit, as well as conducting other priority investigative actions," the agency informs.

Preliminary qualification – violation of the rules for handling weapons, as well as substances and objects that present an increased danger to others, causing bodily injuries to several persons (Part 2 of Art. 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Procedural guidance is provided by Khmelnytsky Specialized Prosecution Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Western Region.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported on its Telegram channel that contact is also currently lost with several servicemen who were at the scene of the incident. "Information regarding their whereabouts is being clarified," the statement says.

Earlier, the Command of Special Operations Forces of the AFU stated that on July 31, an explosion followed by detonation was recorded on the territory of a training ground of one of the military units in Khmelnytskyi region; circumstances and causes of the incident are being established.

"On July 31, 2026, an emergency occurred on the territory of a training ground of one of the military units in Khmelnytskyi region, resulting in an explosion followed by detonation. The circumstances and causes of the incident are being established," the Command said in a Facebook post on Friday.

As reported on Telegram by Head of Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration Serhiy Tiurin, a headquarters for liquidating the consequences of the emergency was immediately set up at the scene. "Priority measures to eliminate the consequences are ongoing. Information regarding the injured and deceased is being clarified," Tiurin noted.