Crater from 2nd North Korean KN-23 missile found 3.5 km from destroyed house near Kryvyi Rih – Vlasiuk

Presidential Commissioner of Ukraine for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk reported that a crater from the impact of a second North Korean KN-23 ballistic missile, which the RF used during the shelling of Ukraine on July 30, has been found.

"The first missile of this type hit a private house in Radushne near Kryvyi Rih. Six people were killed, including three children, and five minors are considered missing. The second KN-23 exploded in a field. Between these ‘hits’ is 3.5 km. There are no potential targets within a 5 km radius. Such accuracy," Vlasiuk wrote on Facebook on Friday.

He noted that KN-23 missiles are almost complete analogues of Russian Iskander missiles, and they share identical components, including those of Western origin.

"One example of the Russia’s dependence on military assistance from North Korea. North Korean missiles kill Ukrainian civilians just like Russian ones. And everyone who enables the military partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang and the supply of critical components for the defense industrial complex must be held accountable," Vlasiuk added.

As reported, on the night of July 30, Russian occupiers launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using attack UAVs, as well as air-, land-, and sea-based missiles of various types. Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the AFU Yuriy Ihnat reported that during the shelling of Ukraine overnight Thursday, the occupiers used Onyx and Zircon anti-ship ballistic missiles, as well as Iskander-M and S-400 or North Korean-made KN-23 missiles, without expressing full certainty, but suggesting that it was indeed them.

As a result of the Russian ballistic missile strike on a residential house of a large family in Radushne near Kryvyi Rih, three adults were killed, including the parents, along with three children from the Voronov family: a 6-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy. It was also reported that nine people were injured, including two children. Friday, July 31, has been declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih for the deceased family. Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, according to preliminary data, Russia used a North Korean-manufactured ballistic missile during the strike on the settlement of Radushne.