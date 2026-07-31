Vlasiuk: Russia used 2 North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles in July 30 strike on Ukraine

During the massive shelling of Ukraine on July 30, Russia used two North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, one of which hit a private house in Radushne near Kryvyi Rih, reported Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk.

"A crater from the impact of the second North Korean KN-23 ballistic missile, which Russia used during the shelling of Ukraine on July 30, has been found. The first missile of this type hit a private house in Radushne near Kryvyi Rih. Six people were killed, including three children, and five minors are considered missing. The second KN-23 exploded in a field," Vlasiuk wrote on Facebook on Friday.

According to him, the distance between the impact sites of the two missiles is about 3.5 km, while there were no potential targets within a 5 km radius of the second missile’s explosion site.

"Such accuracy," he noted.

Vlasiuk reported that the KN-23 is effectively an analogue of the Russian Iskander missile and shares a number of common components, including those of Western origin.

"North Korean missiles kill Ukrainian civilians just like Russian ones. And everyone who enables the military partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang and the supply of critical components for the defense industrial complex must be held accountable," the Presidential Commissioner emphasized.