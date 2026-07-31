SBI conducts 61 searches, serves 15 notices of suspicion in Fair Draft operation

As part of the nationwide Fair Draft special operation aimed at ridding the recruitment system of corruption, violence, and other abuses, 61 searches have been conducted and 15 notices of suspicion have been served to territorial recruitment and social support center (TRC) officials and a police officer, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reports.

"Within 17 criminal proceedings, SBI employees conducted 61 searches and served notices of suspicion to 15 individuals. Two people were detained. Investigative actions covered Kyiv and a number of oblasts in various regions of the country," the SBI informed in a Telegram message on Friday regarding the interim results of the special operation.

According to the Bureau, notices of suspicion were received by TRC officials in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Cherkasy region, Chernihiv region, Mykolaiv region, Odesa region, Vinnytsia region, Khmelnytsky region, and Kirovohrad region, as well as an employee of the police.

During the searches, cash, mobile phones, military registration documents, materials from information systems, and other evidence confirming the involvement of officials and intermediaries in illegal activities were seized.

The agency emphasizes that the SBI is investigating illegal interference in the Oberig register, fictitious mobilization and reservation, assistance in evading military service, artificial inflation of TRC performance indicators, violence against civilians, and the cover-up of such crimes by supervisors.

"The ‘Fair Draft’ operation remains in its active phase. Analysis of the seized materials, establishment of the full circle of involved persons, and verification of other possible episodes are currently underway," the report says.