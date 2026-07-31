Military personnel can now choose from over 70 units to return after unauthorized leave – Defense Ministry

The voluntary return program after unauthorized leave has expanded to more than 70 units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Guard of Ukraine, or State Special Transport Service, depending on the structure where they served, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said.

"We have expanded the number of units to provide more opportunities: to serve in the desired direction, choose the desired position and commander, and apply previous experience. Drivers, UAV operators, clerks, riflemen – the military needs everyone. More than 70 of the most effective units are ready to welcome military personnel back after unauthorized leave and give them a chance to return to the fight through a simplified system and with full support throughout the entire path," Deputy Minister of Defense Mstyslav Banik said.

The program, which launched in June, makes it possible to choose a new military unit from a designated list, indicate the desired service direction and previous experience, receive contact center support, and arrive directly at the new unit — without the Military Law Enforcement Service and reserve battalions. The list includes mechanized, assault, airborne, drone, artillery, and other units. Each of them requires military personnel with different experience, military specialties, and skills.

The full list of brigades accepting military personnel after unauthorized leave can be viewed on the official website of the program, as well as when submitting a report in the Army+ application.

After submitting the report, recruiters take into account the military serviceman’s previous experience, skills, desired service direction, and the needs of the chosen military unit. This helps determine where their experience will be most useful.

At the same time, the number of positions in certain areas is limited, so those who have already decided on a unit, service direction, and desired position should not delay submitting a report.

The ministry added that within six months after enrollment, a serviceman cannot be transferred to another military unit without their written consent.

The program applies to military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Special Transport Service whose unauthorized leave was recorded up to and including June 12, 2026. A report can be submitted up to and including September 20, 2026, through the Army+ application, directly to the military unit (for Armed Forces and State Special Transport Service personnel), or through the 1st or 2nd recruitment centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (for Armed Forces personnel).