Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk injures 6 - National Police

Six people were injured as a result of an enemy airstrike on Kramatorsk on Thursday evening, the National Police of Ukraine specifies.

"Already six wounded in Kramatorsk: police paramedics worked at the scene of the evening airstrike," the National Police said in a Telegram message on Friday.

According to updated information, on Thursday at 20:22, Russia dropped five FAB-250 bombs with universal planning and correction modules on the city.

"One of the bombs hit a residential multi-story building, where a fire broke out. Despite the danger, police officers went through all floors and provided assistance to the victims," the report states.

According to the police, two men aged 31 and 32 and four women aged 19, 52, 75, and 86 were injured in the attack. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, fractures, bruises, and acoustic trauma.

Also, as the police report, 3 apartment buildings, 2 educational institutions, 2 shops, a shopping center, a laundry, a bank branch, a logistics company premises, a restaurant, and 6 civilian cars were damaged.