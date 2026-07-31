Russian forces attack Odesa region again, destroy private house, injure 1 – regional administration

Russian occupation forces struck Odesa region during the day, destroying one private residential house, damaging six others, and injuring one person, Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper has said.

"The enemy has attacked Odesa region again. The latest attack hit the residential sector: one private residential house was destroyed and six more were damaged. Unfortunately, an 84-year-old man was injured," Kiper wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Outbuildings caught fire at other addresses, and a fire broke out at a non-operating enterprise. The fires were quickly extinguished by rescuers.

All relevant services are working at the scene. The injured person is receiving the necessary assistance.