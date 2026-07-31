Zelenskyy expects export route diversification measures from government

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, following a meeting of the Stavka (headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief), that he expects the government to present a clear list of measures next week to diversify Ukraine’s export routes, and announced talks with partners on additional supplies for the Defense Forces.

"The prime minister reported on work with partners in our region who can expand cross-border cooperation with Ukraine. I’m grateful to neighboring countries for their willingness to genuinely help. I expect to receive from the government next week a clear list of measures that will ensure the diversification of export routes," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

The president said participants at the Stavka meeting discussed logistics challenges in detail, along with Russian strikes on Odesa and the region, port infrastructure and the maritime corridor. Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa, Defense Intelligence chief Oleh Ivashchenko and Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky gave reports.

Effective cooperation on grain exports and ensuring stable logistics contributes to global food security and helps prevent crises in regions neighboring Europe, Zelenskyy said.

The president also said intelligence had reported on Russian intentions for further strikes on Ukraine and Ukrainian vessels.

"We’re preparing a response. We updated today the list of requests from Ukraine’s Defense Forces for the supplies needed from our partners — I will speak with leaders about this," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, new commander-in-chief Mykhailo Drapaty gave a Stavka briefing on the front-line situation for the first time.

"Key directions, with particular attention to Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka, and the Zaporizhia direction," the president said, adding that the situation at the front is "tough, and we will look for ways to increase all support programs for Ukrainian units."