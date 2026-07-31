Kyiv man who killed doctor during military medical exam remanded in custody

A man who killed a doctor during a military medical examination has been detained and remanded in custody, Kyiv police have said.

"At the request of investigators, the capital’s Podilsky district court has chosen pretrial detention without bail as a preventive measure for the suspect," police said on Telegram on Friday.

As previously reported, the 31-year-old attacker inflicted multiple fatal stab wounds to the chest and arms of a 55-year-old female surgeon.

Prosecutors notified him of suspicion under Part 2, Point 8 of Article 115 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code — premeditated murder of a person in connection with the performance of their official duty.