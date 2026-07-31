National Guard, Border Guard and police fighters on front line to receive up to UAH 460,000 a month – Vyhivsky

Interior Minister of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivsky has signed orders approving procedures for additional payments to National Guard and State Border Guard Service servicemen and special-purpose police officers under a pilot motivational payment project.

"This mechanism will allow guardsmen, police officers and border guards defending the state on the front line to receive up to 460,000 hryvnias a month in motivational payments. It takes into account the complexity and danger of the tasks, as well as specific combat results," Vyhivsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Under the new rules, fighters will receive up to UAH 100,000 for direct participation in combat, UAH 170,000 for carrying out tasks directly on the line of contact, UAH 70,000 for tasks in other front-line areas within a company strongpoint, and UAH 50,000 for service at command posts.

The new rules also provide for payments of UAH 15,000 to 30,000 a month for instructor-servicemen, and up to UAH 10,000 for other categories of servicemen.

Servicemen will receive UAH 40,000 a day for capturing enemy positions and UAH 20,000 a day for retaking lost positions. Payments of UAH 100,000 for each enemy captured and UAH 15,000 for killing an enemy in small-arms or hand-to-hand combat are also provided for.

"The orders are already undergoing state registration, after which they will be published and take effect. These payments will be accrued for the period starting June 1, 2026," Vyhivsky said.

He stressed that the full-scale war has fundamentally changed the work of Interior Ministry units, with border guards, guardsmen and police now taking part in the most difficult operations and assaults alongside other components of the Defense Forces, holding the toughest front-line sections.