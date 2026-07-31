Zelenskyy reports assassination attempt on Khartiia commander, attacker and accomplice detained

An assassination attempt was made against Ihor Obolensky, commander of the National Guard’s 2nd Khartiia Corps, and the attacker and his accomplice have been detained, with the necessary procedural actions underway, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I spoke with Khartiia commander Ihor Obolensky. There was an assassination attempt against Ihor today. The attacker and his accomplice have been detained. The necessary procedural actions are underway," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

The president said he had heard a report on the matter from Oleksandr Poklad, acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

"We will definitely respond to this attempt to strike at Ukraine and a Ukrainian commander. I thanked Ihor for his service and wished him to hit the occupiers even harder," the head of state said.

Ihor Obolensky is a Ukrainian serviceman, a colonel in the National Guard of Ukraine. He has commanded the National Guard’s 2nd Khartiia Corps since April 2025. He is a Hero of Ukraine (2026).