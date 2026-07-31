‘Emergency’ followed by explosion, detonation at training ground in Khmelnytsky region – Special Operations Forces

The command of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) said an explosion followed by detonation was recorded on July 31 at a training ground belonging to one of the military units in Khmelnytsky region, with the circumstances and causes of the incident being established.

"On July 31, 2026, an emergency occurred at a training ground belonging to one of the military units in Khmelnytsky region, resulting in an explosion followed by detonation. The circumstances and causes of the incident are being established," the command said on Facebook on Friday.

Relevant services are working at the scene, it said. Priority measures to deal with the aftermath are underway, and information on the injured and killed is being clarified.

Additional information will be provided once priority measures are completed.

Khmelnytski Regional Military Administration head Serhiy Tiurin said on Telegram that a headquarters to deal with the aftermath of the emergency was set up at the scene immediately. "Priority measures to deal with the aftermath are underway. Information on the injured and killed is being clarified," Tiurin said.

He said patrol police notified residents of nearby residential buildings of the need to remain in shelters.

"There is currently information about damage to residential buildings. A commission has been set up to deal with the aftermath. The circumstances of the incident and detailed information are being established," he said.