Ex-KODA official Herashchenko appointed advisor to reconstruction, infrastructure minister

Mykyta Herashchenko, former head of the international cooperation department at the Kyiv Regional State Administration (KODA), has been appointed advisor to Minister for Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk.

"As of today, I am working as an advisor to Minister for Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine Mykola Kalashnyk. In the team, I will be responsible for developing international cooperation," he said on Facebook.

Herashchenko was a deputy of the Bucha city council. He has held the post of head of the international cooperation department at KODA since 2023.

According to his asset and income declaration for 2025, Herashchenko owns a 33% stake in an apartment in Odesa (126.7 square meters), a 50% stake in a land plot (0.14 hectares) and a 50% stake in a residential house (428 square meters) in the village of Lymanka, Odesa region. He uses a 2017 Mercedes-Benz registered to Alliance Krasy private enterprise.

In 2025, Herashchenko declared UAH 844,700 in salary from KODA, UAH 165,800 in a bank account, UAH 252,000, 12,000 British pounds and $80,000 in cash.

As previously reported, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Kyiv Regional State Administration head Mykola Kalashnyk as Minister for Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport on July 16.