Enemy attacks Nova Poshta sorting terminal in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian forces struck a Nova Poshta sorting terminal in Dnipropetrovsk region over the past 24 hours, with no casualties, the company said.

"A sorting terminal in Dnipropetrovsk region was also destroyed. However, employees were in shelters and were not hurt," Nova Poshta wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the strikes are ongoing, the company said, adding that detailed information on damaged cargo will be established in the near future.

Nova Poshta said customers will be compensated for the declared value of shipments destroyed in the attack.

The company has also introduced backup logistics routes to minimize possible delivery delays.

Nova Poshta said it continues to operate as normal despite ongoing enemy attacks and is working to minimize possible delivery delays.

As previously reported by the State Emergency Service (DSNS) and the regional military administration, Russian forces also struck civilian infrastructure in Vinnytsia region, hitting a Nova Poshta branch and injuring nine people.

Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration head Natalia Zabolotna had earlier said the enemy struck a Nova Poshta branch in Vinnytsia region. According to her, there were eight injured, five with minor injuries and three in intensive care, one of them in serious condition.