Ukraine attacks three logistics centers in Russia – Zelenskyy

Ukraine struck three logistics centers in Sarapul, Kazan, and Volgograd in Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

“We continue to carry out our deep and mid-range strikes against Russian infrastructure facilities that prop up Russia’s aggression. Our strikes under the long-range sanctions plan are always about justified responses aimed at depriving the Russian war machine of its resources. In particular, today action was taken against three logistics centers in different regions of the Russian Federation – in Sarapul, Kazan, and Volgograd, at distances ranging from around 500 to nearly 1,300 kilometers,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday.

According to the president, a sea terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar region, located about 270 km from the front line, was also hit, along with the Volgograd oil refinery, and strikes were carried out on targets in the Sea of Azov.

"We are protecting our people and will continue to act as needed to achieve peace. Thank you to all our soldiers who deliver such precise and important results for Ukraine," the head of state said.

Earlier on Friday, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said it had struck Russian military, logistics and oil-refining infrastructure together with the Defense Forces, including an aircraft plant in temporarily occupied Yevpatoria, infrastructure at the port of Taman, and the Volgograd oil refinery.

Separately, drones attacked the area of an Ozon logistics complex in Zelenodolsk, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. The Russian company said employees were evacuated due to the threat of an attack, after which the warehouse resumed operations. However, video published by eyewitnesses and OSINT analysis suggest the strike may have specifically targeted the Ozon logistics center.