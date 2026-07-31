Poroshenko calls on MPs to return from vacation, consider draft law on shelters

Leader of the European Solidarity party, MP of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko called on representatives of the single-party majority to end the summer vacation early and consider the draft law on providing the population with shelters, which, according to him, has been ignored by the authorities for three years.

The politician recalled on his Facebook page that back in 2023, European Solidarity submitted a relevant draft law, and in July of this year registered its revised version - draft law No. 15397 "On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the adoption of measures to ensure the safety of citizens in conditions of a special period". The document provides for guaranteeing people's access to protective structures during martial law, establishing requirements for their readiness and technical equipment, regular inspections, responsibility for the maintenance and expansion of the shelter network.

"Another terrible night for Ukraine has once again reminded us: the price of irresponsible state policy is too high. We are talking about shelters for people who, in the fifth year of a full-scale war, are not available throughout the country. Some manage to hide in the subway. Some are lucky with parking lots next to their houses. But there is still no systemic solution to the problem," Poroshenko said.

He stressed that access to shelters must be guaranteed and unconditional, their condition must be proper, and the network must be sufficient throughout the country, people must have reliable shelters, this must be done urgently, the leader of European Solidarity concluded.