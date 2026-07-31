Biletsky on his political future after war: When war ends, then we'll decide

Andriy Biletsky, commander of the 3rd Army Corps of the Operational Command Skhid (East) of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, stated that he has not yet decided on his political future or whether he will participate in elections after the war, as he is currently focused exclusively on military tasks.

Responding to a question about his possible involvement in politics and running for president of Ukraine, Biletsky emphasized that he remains a military man until the end of the war and is focused on results at the front.

"I’m not flirting, I’m not playing around, but I promised myself that until the end of the war I will remain a military man and focus exclusively on the outcome and victory, as well as the survival of my soldiers," he said in an interview with American MAGA activist Laura Loomer.

According to the corps commander, he will decide his next steps after the war ends: "When the war is over, then we’ll decide what to do next, but, of course, I want our country to become a better place, to become more respected, more prosperous, because this is, perhaps, our shared duty to those who died."

He also spoke out against holding elections during martial law, noting that political struggle during a full-scale war could negatively impact the state’s defense capability.

"I am against any elections during a war. Ukrainian society, like American society, is quite polarized, and this could seriously impact our defense capability," Biletsky stated.

At the same time, when asked whether he would consider running for president of Ukraine in the future, Biletsky did not give a definitive answer, noting that now is not the time to make such a decision.