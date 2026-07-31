Interior Ministry: 70 rescuers and 15 specialized vehicles depart for France to fight forest fires; Ukraine ready to dispatch Emergency Service aircraft

A group of 70 Ukrainian rescuers departed for France on the morning of Friday, July 31, to assist in fighting forest fires; the group is equipped with 15 specialized vehicles, announced Ukrainian Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovsky.

"This morning, Ukrainian rescuers departed for France to assist in fighting forest fires. On the instructions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, a combined team of 70 rescuers and 15 specialized vehicles has been dispatched to the French Republic," Vyhovsky wrote on Telegram.

The minister also reported that he had held an online conversation with French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez the previous day. According to him, the parties discussed the details of the Ukrainian rescue team's work in France. Furthermore, Vyhovsky stated that Ukraine is prepared to send State Emergency Service aircraft to assist in extinguishing forest fires if necessary.

"I thank the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the French Republic for his high praise for the work of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs units and his willingness to strengthen cooperation between our ministries," Vyhovsky added.

"Despite the challenges of a full-scale war and dozens of daily shelling, Ukraine is always ready to come to the aid of those who stand by us in the most difficult times," Vyhovsky concluded.