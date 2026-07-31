Zelenskyy: About 700,000 Russian servicemen die in the war, while Ukraine's losses are about 50,000

Since the start of the full-scale war, Russia has lost about 700,000 servicemen, bringing its total losses to 1.6 million, while Ukraine’s losses are about 50,000 dead and 400,000 wounded, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"There are losses – 1,600,000 people and about 700,000 dead, approximately," Zelenskyy said, speaking about Russian army losses in an interview with Fox News.

At the same time, according to the president, Ukraine is not disclosing full data on its losses for security reasons.

"We have approximately 50,000 dead soldiers, approximately 400,000 wounded, and a huge number of missing in action," the head of state noted.

The president also emphasized that Ukraine is not losing the war, and considers the preservation of its statehood and independence a victory.

"Victory means not losing our country and our independence. Therefore, from this perspective, we are winning. But given the real situation on the battlefield, it is important that Russia isn’t taking the initiative. We are not losing, and they are not winning," Zelenskyy said.