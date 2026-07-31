About a third of prisoners of war in the Russian military are foreign citizens whom Russia has recruited to fight in the war against Ukraine, stated Andriy Biletsky, commander of the 3rd Army Corps of the Operational Command Skhid (East) of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, in an interview with American MAGA blogger Laura Loomer.

"Currently, approximately one in three prisoners is a foreigner," Biletsky said, responding to a question about Russia’s recruitment of foreign citizens into combat operations.

According to him, among the foreigners fighting on the Russian side are citizens of equatorial Africa, India, Pakistan, the Middle East, and Latin America.

"This includes equatorial Africa, to a lesser extent India and Pakistan, the Middle East, a wide variety of countries, and also Latin America. Latin America is perhaps the least represented. It’s mainly Colombia, sometimes Venezuela," the corps commander noted.

Biletsky explained that among the foreigners captured, there are representatives of various categories—in particular, people associated with criminal groups, as well as former law enforcement officers.

"Mostly, they’re either cartels or, conversely, former police officers," he said.

According to the 3rd Army Corps commander, the main reason foreigners join the Russian army is financial incentives, and for some citizens of certain countries, promises of relocation to Russia and Russian citizenship are also a factor.

He also noted that Russia is recruiting foreign citizens to fight in the war amid significant losses and the need to bolster its troops.