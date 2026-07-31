Kyiv builds new heating pipeline for Teremky under resilience plan

One of the key projects under the resilience plan is underway in the capital’s Holosiivskyi district – construction of a new heating pipeline for the Teremky-1 and Teremky-2 residential areas, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) said on the city’s official portal on Friday.

"The new heating network will create a backup heat supply scheme that will ensure uninterrupted heat supply in the event of a critical shutdown of CHP-5. This will provide heat to 183 residential buildings, three healthcare facilities and 18 educational institutions – schools and kindergartens," the administration said.

The works are being commissioned by the municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo.

The heating network will have to be laid under an area of green space. Trees and shrubs within the construction corridor will be removed, but only after a professional survey and in compliance with all legal requirements.

The KCSA said a standing commission for assessing the condition of green spaces and their restoration value has already surveyed the area and drawn up the relevant report. Specialists determined that 662 trees are subject to removal in the work zone, of which 56 can be transplanted, along with 70 shrubs, of which 16 will also be transplanted.

The heating network construction project provides for the full implementation of environmental protection measures. Once construction is complete, the park area will be reclaimed, its landscaping restored, and new trees, shrubs and other green plantings will be added.

In addition, in accordance with legislation, the contracting authority will pay compensation for the removed green plantings, with the funds directed toward creating and developing new green areas in the capital. This compensation mechanism for the impact on the urban environment is provided for under current legislation.

"The city authorities are implementing this project based on two equally important priorities: ensuring reliable heat supply for the capital’s residents and preserving the city’s green fund," the KCSA said.

All work is being carried out strictly within the bounds of the law, and the area will be restored and landscaped once it is complete.

The administration added that building the backup heating network is an investment in the resilience of Kyiv’s critical infrastructure. Amid ongoing threats to the energy system, it will help guarantee heat supply for thousands of Teremky residents even in emergencies, and the planned compensation and restoration measures will preserve the area’s ecological balance.