SBU, together with Defense Forces, strike aircraft factory in Yevpatoriya, infrastructure at Taman port, Volgograd oil refinery

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the Defense Forces of Ukraine, carried out further successful strikes against the military, logistics, and oil refining infrastructure of the Russian Federation: an aircraft factory in Yevpatoriya, infrastructure at the port of Taman, and the Volgograd Oil Refinery were hit, the SBU reports.

"In the temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya, two aircraft storage hangars and a production facility at the Yevpatoriya Aircraft Plant were hit," the SBU reported on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The agency also reported that infrastructure at the port of Taman was hit, where a large-scale fire was reported.

"Furthermore, the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery, one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation with a capacity of approximately 15 million tonnes of oil per year, was successfully destroyed. The refinery produces gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel," the SBU reported.

This special operation was carried out in accordance with the objectives set by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reduce the military potential of the aggressor state.

"Every damaged Russian military-industrial complex facility, every burning refinery or port, is another step toward depleting the Russian military machine. These systemic SBU operations to reduce the enemy’s military potential will continue," the message reads.