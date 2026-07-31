Biletsky: Ukraine has chance to defeat Russia thanks to its effectiveness and technological superiority

Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, Commander of the Third Army Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stated that Ukraine has a chance to defeat Russia despite its superiority in manpower, since modern warfare is determined not only by troop numbers but also by effectiveness, technology, quality of command, and strategic decisions.

According to Biletsky, the history of wars shows that numerical superiority does not always ensure victory, as the outcome depends on the effectiveness of the army, the quality of command, and the ability to utilize modern technology.

"Wars don’t work that way; they’re nonlinear. If wars worked linearly, all countries would calculate their potential, and the weaker country would automatically surrender without suffering any losses. The weaker always has a chance due to its greater effectiveness… If Ukraine demonstrates—and it has recently demonstrated quite high effectiveness both in long-range strikes and on the front lines—then Ukraine has a chance to defeat Russia," the commander of the Third Army Corps stated in an interview with American MAGA activist Laura Loomer, responding to a question about the prospects for ending the war and the position of those who believe that Russia’s superior resources should force Ukraine to agree to a peace agreement.

The commander also emphasized that superior numbers of troops alone does not guarantee victory.

"Infantry numbers on the front lines are becoming less and less significant for the outcome of the war with each passing week," he noted, adding that technology and its effective application are becoming increasingly important.

Biletsky stated that Ukraine has already agreed to a cessation of hostilities along the current front line, but, according to him, Russia is making demands for the transfer of territories it was unable to capture: "Ukraine has already agreed to an end to the war along the front line. The Russians want territorial concessions from us regarding territories they haven’t even conquered. I suspect that these demands, if we comply with them, will be followed by more demands."

Separately, the commander of the Third Army Corps drew attention to the importance of Ukrainian combat experience for allies, particularly the United States: "Ukraine has an invaluable, or rather very valuable, asset – 21st-century combat experience."

He noted that this experience covers various areas of military affairs – from tactical medicine to the use of unmanned systems. According to him, making such developments at training grounds would require many years and billions of dollars. Biletsky also stated that Ukraine could more actively share its military developments with its partners: "The transfer of Ukrainian experience, particularly to the United States, is not happening in the volumes that would definitively demonstrate how this could improve efficiency, save the American military budget, and, most importantly, save the lives of soldiers in future conflicts."

Speaking about US support, the commander emphasized that the alliance between the countries must be based on shared interests.

"I believe we can be grateful, I believe we can find common interests, interests for both sides, first and foremost, and continue this alliance," Biletsky said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine will continue the fight even if American aid ceases: "Even if America stops helping Ukraine at all, we will still remain grateful, and we will continue our fight to the end."