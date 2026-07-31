Prosecutors report new suspicion in case of illegal forest use for ‘Medvedchuk's dacha’

The Zakarpattia regional prosecutor’s office continues to identify all officials involved in the illegal use of 226 hectares of state forest for a residence known as "Medvedchuk’s dacha," the Prosecutor General’s Office has said.

"On July 22, as part of the investigation, a former director of the Svaliava Forestry branch of the Ukrainian Forests state enterprise, who is now a deputy of the Svaliava city council, was notified of suspicion of official negligence (Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code)," the office said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The former official became the seventh suspect in the case, according to prosecutors.

The prosecutor’s office said that in 2022-2024 he had failed to ensure proper oversight of the use of forest fund lands and had not taken measures to stop their misuse.

Indictments have already been sent to court against three officials — the head of the regional forestry department and the former heads of the Volovets and Svaliava forestries, the statement said.

"According to the investigation, they knew the designated purpose of the land but approved and signed agreements allowing the state forest to be used for the needs of a private residence," prosecutors said.

The pretrial investigation into three more individuals is ongoing. Depending on their roles, they are suspected of illegally seizing a land plot, abuse of power, and official negligence causing grave consequences (Part 2, Article 197-1, Part 2, Article 364, Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code).

"This concerns a 226-hectare forest area on which the Vedmezha Dibrova complex was built. The territory was fenced off with a three-meter fence around 8 kilometres long, restricting access for members of the public and forestry workers. The site contains buildings, roads and other infrastructure," the Prosecutor General’s Office said.