Russian missile destroys drone factory in Kyiv of US Terminal Autonomy company – media

A Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv destroyed a production facility of the American company Terminal Autonomy, which produces high-precision, long-range drones with guidance systems resistant to Russian electronic countermeasures, The Guardian reports.

“A drone factory in Kyiv destroyed by a Russian ballistic missile on Friday was owned by a US corporation registered in Delaware, in what appears to be the first time Moscow has targeted a US company in the conflict,” the message reads.

Anthony Vinci, a former senior US intelligence officer stated that the Russians don’t care who owns the manufacturing facility if consider it a military target.

“The Russians don’t care who owns the manufacturing facility. It’s still a target. They don’t care if it’s American or someone else’s,” Vinci said.

According to the publication, Terminal Autonomy is an American corporation, registered in Delaware in 2023. The attack on the facility could be the first time Russia has struck an American company’s production facility during the war.

The company specializes in developing drones using artificial intelligence technology. Terminal Autonomy’s website states: "We deploy AI-guided loitering munitions and precision-guided munitions already in active service against enemy frontline targets."